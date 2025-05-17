Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Albany International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 252,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

