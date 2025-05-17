Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday,Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

