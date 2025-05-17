Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,107,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 141.1% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

