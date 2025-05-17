Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,267,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 249,543 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,349,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 184,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,831,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $401,816,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 113,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.