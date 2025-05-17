American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 832,726 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $3,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 664,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,713,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 462,847 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 426,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. TD Cowen began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $531.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.71. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

