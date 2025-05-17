American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.30% of American Public Education worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Public Education by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Public Education by 649.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 214,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 185,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $197,143.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,793.49. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.85 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $502.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

