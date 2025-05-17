American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.57 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.