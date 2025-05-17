Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of Americold Realty Trust worth $31,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $478,674,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,394,000 after buying an additional 121,452 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after buying an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after buying an additional 655,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:COLD opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

