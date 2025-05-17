Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 125,738 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.