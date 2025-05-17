Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 134,508 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

