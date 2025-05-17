Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 69,259 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,259 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $118.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

