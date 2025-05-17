Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.69% of TowneBank worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TOWN opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

