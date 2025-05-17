Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,823 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $50,707,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in World Kinect by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $2,978,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in World Kinect by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $2,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

