Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 291,671 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 209.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,671 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Acadia Healthcare worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 713.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $14,097,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,490,000 after purchasing an additional 294,210 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $82.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.