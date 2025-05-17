Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 57,457 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,457 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Arcosa worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.