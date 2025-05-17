Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043,675 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 372,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,432,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 1,310,748 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,541,784 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after buying an additional 840,251 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 815,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after buying an additional 669,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $10,297,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

