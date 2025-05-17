Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 450,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Century Communities by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Century Communities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $80,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,786.66. The trade was a 21.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.