Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,168 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 908,336 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,965,000 after acquiring an additional 690,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,639.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 625,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 589,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. The firm had revenue of $284.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $490,504.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,510,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,171.87. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

