Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.60 Million Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 60,054 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,412,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.