Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.65 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

