Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.95 Million Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,109 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Samsara worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares during the period. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,561 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $934,170.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 985,789 shares in the company, valued at $42,369,211.22. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,239,721 shares of company stock worth $48,223,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Samsara from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

