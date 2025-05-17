Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.05 Million Stock Holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of MARA worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,755,000 after purchasing an additional 518,503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MARA by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MARA by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 504,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MARA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 372,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,202,060. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,615 shares of company stock worth $2,088,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

MARA Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 6.82. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

