Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.21 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GSK alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

GSK Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE GSK opened at $37.64 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.