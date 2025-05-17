Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.23 Million Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,452 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

