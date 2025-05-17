Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.92 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,714 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Health Services worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:UHS opened at $198.10 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.51. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

