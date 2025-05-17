Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.69% of Capri worth $17,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Capri by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

