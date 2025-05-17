Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,706 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ExlService alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $8,682,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 422,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 331,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ExlService by 62.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 171,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in ExlService by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,620. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.