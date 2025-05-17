Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.75 Million Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1,801.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 487,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,712.60. The trade was a 72.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,991 shares of company stock worth $15,242,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,464.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

