Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.2%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.40 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

