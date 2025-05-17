Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Travel + Leisure worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

