Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,994 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,204,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 120,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $313.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.72. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

