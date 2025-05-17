Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Veralto worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,992 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $133,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,986,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $6,442,018 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

