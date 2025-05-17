Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.