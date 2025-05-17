Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

WHD stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

