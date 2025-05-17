Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Doximity worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,062.74. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners raised Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

