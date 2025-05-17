Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,250 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.4%

Newmark Group stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.