Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 10,617 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $197.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

