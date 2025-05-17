Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 3,186 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Valmont Industries worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $325.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.83 and its 200 day moving average is $319.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.83 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

