Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 58,919 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,919 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,950,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 905,466 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 888,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,420,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 741,959 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.
Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Sabra Health Care REIT Profile
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.
