Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159,383 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,915,000 after purchasing an additional 562,783 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,289 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,727,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $73.32 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

