Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Strategy from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

Strategy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $399.80 on Friday. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 3.79.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.00, for a total transaction of $469,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,590. This represents a 10.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,055. This trade represents a 48.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 41,198 shares valued at $13,901,970. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

