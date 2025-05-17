Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 122,047 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,317.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,409,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 772,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,035,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 238,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.41 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

