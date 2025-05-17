Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 124,122 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,122 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Vericel worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 708.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Vericel’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

