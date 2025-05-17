Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 21,208 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AL stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Insider Activity

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,064.60. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

