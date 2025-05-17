Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 56,079 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,079 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.