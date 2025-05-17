Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 78,805 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,805 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

