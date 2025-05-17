Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,698 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 476,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 475,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

