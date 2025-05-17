Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,853,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after buying an additional 343,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,712,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,204,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

