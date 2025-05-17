Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $354.83

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

