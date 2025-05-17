Analysts Set Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $85.75

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

